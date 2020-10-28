A 31-year-old Bend man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for running an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab under the name “BHOys” on rural property in Bend.
Jacob Genaro Robe and his brother created a vertical operation growing marijuana, manufacturing the butane honey oil and distributing it in other states for a significant profit, according to court documents. Butane honey oil, also known as hash oil, is an extract of marijuana made using butane.
On March 27, 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Robe for a traffic violation near Klamath Falls and found more than $20,000 in cash, butane honey oil and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team searched Robe’s brothers’ rural property in Bend. Officers found freezers with marijuana, drying racks with sheets of butane honey oil and jars with their logo “THE BHOys.”
In an unattached two-story structure, officers found about 179 large, mature, marijuana plants and about 280 starter plants. In addition, officers found an indoor marijuana growing operation with hundreds of plants, a closed-loop butane honey oil lab, 18 pounds of butane honey oil, 200 pounds of marijuana and thirteen firearms.
On November 25, 2019, Robe was charged and pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.
