A 24-year-old Bend man in custody at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla for causing a devastating car crash in 2015 died Friday at an outside medical facility, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Richard Rose was sentenced in 2018 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and to two counts of third-degree assault.
Rose caused a head-on crash Aug. 11, 2015 on U.S. Highway 97 near the High Desert Museum. He had four drugs in his system at the time — marijuana, cocaine, Xanax and ketamine.
The crash left Rose and his passenger with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle was also seriously injured and was blinded as a result of a medically induced coma after the crash.
The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Rose’s death.
Rose entered the prison on May 24, 2018 with an earliest release date of April 22, 2022, according to the department of corrections.
The department of corrections is responsible for about 14,000 inmates in 14 prisons across the state.
Two Rivers Correctional Institution opened in 2000 and houses about 1,800 adults.
