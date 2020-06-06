A 23-year-old Bend man was rescued Friday after crashing on his mountain bike on Lower Whoops Trail a mile south of Skyliners Road west of Bend.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers responded at about 8 p.m. to a report that the mountain biker, Andrew Davis, sustained potentially serious injuries.
Search and rescue medical team members arrived and began tending to Davis.
Davis was transported on a wheeled litter to a vehicle and then taken to Skyliners Road, where Bend Fire and Rescue was waiting to take him to St. Charles Bend for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.