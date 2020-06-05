One of the two men federal officials say are responsible for a bomb threat at the Deschutes County Courthouse in July pleaded guilty Friday in Eugene’s U.S. District Court.
Jonathan Tyler Allen, 24, of Bend, pleaded guilty to conspiring to use a telephone to make a threat to destroy a building with an explosive.
According to court documents, Allen and co-conspirator Kellie Cameron, 31, of Bend, conspired with one another to shut down the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend on July 29 by planting a fake bomb and calling in a bomb threat.
Cameron allegedly built a fake bomb using batteries, wiring, a circuit board and a fuel filter, among other materials.
Allen and Cameron drove to the courthouse on July 29 and placed the device on a ramp near the courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Cameron, who was with Allen, that morning called 911 and said, “I just want to let you know that there are two bombs, one’s in the courthouse and good luck finding the other one.”
Less than an hour later, Cameron called 911 a second time to repeat his threat.
Allen later threw one of the phones used into a canal to avoid being caught, according to court records.
In August, Allen and Cameron were charged with conspiring to make a threat regarding explosive materials and conveying false information and hoaxes.
Allen will be sentenced in September. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
