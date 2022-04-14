A three-car crash on U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond left one person dead and one injured early Thursday during morning commute hours.
Christopher May, 44, of Bend was killed when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner heading south spun on ice into northbound traffic, according to a release from Oregon State Police.
Authorities responded at approximately 6:51 a.m. to the pile-up that closed the highway for approximately four hours. The accident occurred at milepost 125.5, about four miles south of downtown Redmond.
A police investigation revealed that the driver of the 4-Runner, Amadeo Prono Soto Inga, 32, lost control and struck May's Scion XA broadside. The northbound driver of a Ford F150 also hit May's vehicle.
Oregon State Police said in the release that May sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Inga had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the F150 was not injured.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.