A 37-year-old Bend man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 31 near Paisley, according to the Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded at 7:15 a.m. Monday and discovered the crash had occurred the night before.
The investigation revealed that on Sunday evening Scott Brasher was traveling south in a Chevrolet Silverado when the pickup truck left the highway, rolled and struck a power pole.
Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene.
