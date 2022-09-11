Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

Bend feels different now than it did two years ago for Joshua Hansen.

People and police officers are kinder to him than he remembers. There are parts of town — a specific convenience store, a certain hotel — which remind the 44-year-old of past traumatic experiences with his family, law enforcement and stints in psychiatric hospitals. But lately, Hansen’s been able to find a respite from those memories.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7814,

zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.