A Bend man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman, the latest in a string of sex crimes he’s been accused of since 2017, Bend Police said.
Hutson Aidan Naylor, 22, faces charges of first-degree rape, sodomy and strangulation.
Since 2017, five people filed reports with the Eugene Police Department alleging that Naylor sexually assaulted them, according to Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller. Four of the reports came in 2017 and one of them was in 2021. None resulted in criminal charges or arrests, police say.
Melinda McLaughlin, Eugene Police spokesperson, said police have no open investigations involving Naylor at this time, and that previous reports had either turned out to be unfounded or were suspended.
Bend Police began investigating Naylor on Feb. 28. Miller said the circumstances alleged in the Eugene cases are similar to details Bend Police learned.
She said Naylor had previously been reported to use apps, provide alcohol or other substances to alleged victims, and that the alleged assaults began as consensual and changed during the encounter.
Police say the 18-year-old Bend woman started talking to Naylor via Tinder in February. They also spoke on Snapchat. Naylor’s Tinder username is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.”
Naylor and the woman decided to meet at his home on NW Cumberland Avenue on Feb. 21, Miller said.
"The 18-year-old reported that initially, the pair engaged in consensual sex, but when the sex became painful, she said no and told Naylor that it hurt. He did not stop," Miller said.
Afterward, she tried to leave, but Naylor allegedly would not let her leave and forced sexual contact again even though she told him no, Miller said. He also tried to have sex with her a third time, Miller said.
Police arrested Naylor at his workplace on the 1100 block of SE Centennial Street on Wednesday and booked him into the Deschutes County jail. Bend Police declined Thursday to specify where Naylor worked.
“Bend Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other online dating apps,” Miller said. She said anyone with information should contact the non-emergency dispatch line 541-693-6911 and reference case #2023-00011636.
