The Bend man who lit an illegal firework on July 4, 2018, and sparked a fire on Pilot Butte is disputing more than $73,000 in restitution to pay for damage to the state park.
Alan Joseph Stout pleaded guilty in August 2018 to reckless burning and illegal use of a firework. He was sentenced in Deschutes County Circuit Court to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $30,860 in restitution. The amount related to the firefighting effort, replacing damaged park equipment, replanting vegetation and fixing Pacific Power wires and poles.
After a 90-day window to request restitution, Brandi Shroyer, a Deschutes County deputy district attorney, on behalf of Oregon State Parks, asked for an additional $73,608 for the damages not covered by insurance, including replacing park fencing.
In April, Stout successfully appealed the request.
The Oregon Department of Justice determined the court never should have allowed the request. There was no good reason the additional restitution was submitted by the prosecution after the 90-day timeframe, the state department of justice concluded.
“Because the prosecutor’s inaction was the cause of the delay as to a portion of the restitution that the state requested past the 90-day deadline, the trial court erred by concluding that good cause existed for delay,” wrote Greg Rios, a senior assistant attorney general.
Despite both parties accepting the successful appeal, Shroyer is continuing to seek the additional restitution.
Shroyer argues in court documents that the prosecution has a right in the Oregon Constitution to still request the restitution.
A one-hour hearing is scheduled Sept. 30 in Deschutes County Circuit Court to discuss the prosecution's argument.
“In addition to the Oregon statutes which support victims being compensated for their economic damages, the victim has a constitutional right to full restitution,” Shroyer wrote.
The fire that Stout sparked burned about 10 acres on the southern and eastern side of the butte, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The fire caused U.S. Highway 20 to close, prompted evacuations of nearby apartments and shut down power. Flames scorched dozens of junipers, an exercise area and informational kiosk at the east-side trailhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.