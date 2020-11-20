A Bend man died in a crash Thursday evening on the Bend Parkway that entangled six vehicles and closed the highway for eight hours.
Around 5:15 p.m., a BMW driven by Bend resident Jonathan Short, 39, hit a Chevrolet pickup while merging into the left northbound lane of U.S. Highway 97 near the Revere Avenue on-ramp, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
The pickup — driven by Bend resident Kevin Schultz, 47 — then crossed into the southbound lane of the parkway and crashed into a Ford van driven by Bend resident Christopher Rodea, 37.
Rodea died as a result of the crash, and Schultz sustained serious injuries and was taken to St. Charles Bend, the release stated. Short was not taken to the hospital, the release stated.
Two more southbound vehicles and one northbound vehicle were also involved in the crash, but no drivers or passengers in those three cars sustained a serious injury, the release stated.
The parkway was closed for about eight hours Thursday night after the crash, the release stated.
The case is still under investigation, according to Capt. Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.