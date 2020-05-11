A Bend man died Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash near Wickiup Reservoir.
A nearby camper called 911 at 6:32 p.m. and said a man crashed his motorcycle and was found unconscious, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office press release. Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were unable to save his life, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.
After an investigation from deputies and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers, it was determined that the motorcyclist — 43-year-old Bend resident Eli Reed — was driving on a U.S. Forest Service road with two other riders when he lost control on the uneven path and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Reed was wearing a helmet during the crash, the release states. The investigation into his death is still undergoing.
