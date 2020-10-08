A 61-year-old Bend man died Wednesday when his pick-up truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer went off U.S. Highway 97 west of Shaniko and rolled down a steep embankment, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded at 5:43 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jeffery Murphy was traveling north when he drove the pick-up truck and trailer off the road.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by South Wasco County Fire, Juniper Flat Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
