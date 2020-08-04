The construction worker killed in a fall Tuesday at the Caldera High School construction site was identified as James A. Bickers, 37, of Bend, Bend Police said.
Bickers was employed by River Roofing of Redmond.
Police and Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called to the site at 6:59 a.m., Lt. Juli McConkey, a Bend Police spokesperson, said in a release. Bickers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bend Police, the county medical examiner and the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, and the state Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death, according to the police report.
Caldera High School, a $114 million project being built by Kirby Nagelhout Construction, is about halfway to completion. It is expected to open its doors to students from southeast and southwest Bend in September 2021.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
