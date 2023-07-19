dirt world dog attack

An area of Dirt World near the location of a dog attack that killed Joseph Taylor Keeton, 56, Bend early Wednesday morning.

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Submitted photo

A 56-year-old Bend man died after he was severely mauled by three dogs at a homeless encampment early Wednesday morning, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Taylor Keeton, died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the area locals know as “Dirt World." Officials also call it Juniper Ridge.

