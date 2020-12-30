The viral story of the Bend woman who helped an elderly couple in March get groceries because they were too afraid to risk their health during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resonated with Jeff Miller, a tech entrepreneur and former executive at Uber.
Miller, a 41-year-old Bend resident, was inspired to help those like the elderly couple, who are most at risk of serious complications from the virus.
“That just really struck me,” Miller said. “I thought of the pandemic through the lens of this senior couple.”
Using his connections and experience in the tech industry, Miller developed an online platform called Helping Hands Community, which streamlines how food banks and social service organizations deliver food, medicine and other necessities to senior citizens and those who are immunocompromised.
Service providers have struggled to find enough volunteers to deliver goods due to the increase of those in need during the pandemic, Miller said. His platform encourages volunteers to sign up to deliver goods to people in their local communities.
But the platform also connects service providers to drivers with ride-sharing applications such as Uber and Lyft. An organization can upload its schedule of deliveries and the Helping Hands platform will organize the schedule and dispatch drivers from the apps, Miller said.
“All they have to do is type into a Helping Hands screen all the people that need a delivery and our system takes care of it,” Miller said.
The nonprofit platform is completely volunteer-run with about 150 people from companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon using their skills in marketing, engineering, finance and law, Miller said.
Since it launched in March, the Helping Hands team has delivered more than 350,000 meals to about 35,000 families across the country. Most of the work has been done in major cities such as Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and New York, but Miller hopes to bring his platform to Central Oregon.
“I would love nothing more than to meet those who are leading local organizations and are on the front lines of serving those who just don’t have enough right now,” Miller said. “And see if what we built could be a service to them.”
Those interested in Helping Hands can contact Miller through his website, helpinghands.community.
Through his work, Miller realized access to food is a large problem across the country. He hopes to keep addressing the problem through his platform, even after the pandemic.
“It’s not going to go away when the pandemic ends,” Miller said. “It’s a problem that existed before and the pandemic merely shined a bright light on it.”
