A Bend man was convicted Friday of two counts of second-degree bias crime after threatening and attacking two people at a bar because of their perceived sexual orientation, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office said.
In a unanimous verdict, a Deschutes County Circuit Court jury found Kim Chism, 50, guilty after he physically attacked two people at Maverick’s Bar & Grill in Bend on Oct. 3, 2019. Prior to the altercation, Chism had also hurled homophobic slurs at both victims.
The attacks were detailed in a Bend Police report filed in circuit court. The altercation began, the police report showed, when Chism threatened to beat Dennis Sieben and called him a derogatory slur used to insult gay men.
Sieben was at the bar with Adrienne Priess, who was also a victim, and two other friends, the report states.
“She (Priess) said it began as a normal bar conversation, but Chism quickly began making homosexual slurs at them,” the report stated.
At some point in the conversation, Priess and Chism realized they were both from Montana.
Chism then told Priess that he decided to back off of his threats against her friends because she was from Montana, the report states.
At this point, Priess told Chism she was gay herself and then kissed her girlfriend, introducing her as her wife. The report states that Chism told Priess she “was lucky they were both cute” because he didn’t like their preferences, and used a homophobic slur.
Chism then continued calling Sieben homophobic slurs and threatening to beat him.
Chism then proceeded to kick a chair between him and Sieben, causing the chair to tip back and strike Sieben’s leg, the report states.
Priess, who was concerned that Chism was going to attack Sieben, reached over Chism’s shoulders from behind in an effort to restrain him.
However, Chism grabbed her right arm with both of his hands and flipped her entire body up and over his back causing her to land flat on her back on the ground.
“She (Priess) said she struck the back of her head but, ‘it doesn’t hurt and I don’t feel like I’m injured,’” Priess stated in the report.
After the fight at the bar, a Bend police officer interviewed Chism, but Chism claimed it was the victims who attacked him and that his son is gay and he supports the gay community. But when the officer told him the group inside the bar stated otherwise, Chism told the officer over and over again that actually his son was not gay, the report added. Chism was then transported to the Deschutes County jail.
On Friday, Hummel said justice was done.
“My team and I can’t change what you think about your neighbors, nor is it our role to try to do so,” he said in a prepared statement. “However, when your thoughts are followed by violence, we will seek to hold you accountable.”
Chism’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m.
