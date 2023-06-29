Bend police seize fireworks

Bend police seized $1,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a man who was cited this week. 

 Bend Police Department

A Bend man who has had the police called on him at least seven times over the past year for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks was cited for possessing a stash of prohibited fireworks earlier this week.

Police cited Daniel Ray Romero, 42, of Bend, after he reportedly posted on Facebook and TikTok, showing off his fireworks, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.

