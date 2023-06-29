A Bend man who has had the police called on him at least seven times over the past year for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks was cited for possessing a stash of prohibited fireworks earlier this week.
Police cited Daniel Ray Romero, 42, of Bend, after he reportedly posted on Facebook and TikTok, showing off his fireworks, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.
Bend Police began investigating Romero after learning about the videos.
Police said they learned he “frequently shoots off illegal fireworks in his neighborhood,” resulting in at least seven calls for service since July 2, 2022, department spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.
Police cited Romero with the Class B misdemeanor Thursday afternoon, Miller said. They searched his home on NE Cretia Court and seized more than $1,000 in illegal fireworks.
“This one is a little more significant because of the sheer amount and the fact that they were all aerial fireworks,” Miller said Thursday.
The Bend City Council banned the sale, possession and use of fireworks within city limits in October 2021. Violators face a maximum fine of $750.
Aerial fireworks are also illegal in Oregon.
Bend residents can report fireworks to fireworks@bendoregon.gov but should only call 911 if they pose an immediate risk to people or property, Miller said.
Heading into the July 4 weekend, Miller said the department urges people not to use fireworks, noting that violators place the community at risk of fires and can harm veterans with PTSD who are sensitive to loud and unexpected explosions.
“Watch a fireworks show instead of setting it off in your backyard and please be respectful of your neighbors,” Miller said.
