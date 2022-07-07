A Bend man is facing a drunken driving charge after he allegedly caused a crash Tuesday night that killed a Terrebonne motorcyclist.
Evan Borden, 28, was uninjured in the crash that claimed the life Rodney Miller, 51, according to a statement by Oregon State Police.
The wreck occurred around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on state Highway 126 about two miles west of Redmond. According to an OSP crash reconstructionist, Borden was traveling east in a white Chevrolet Impala when he attempted to turn left into a pullout. He allegedly cut off a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Miller, who struck the Impala's driver side door as the car was turning.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Borden was cited by OSP for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. On Thursday, he was not listed as an inmate of the Deschutes County jail and no charges were on file against him in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Borden did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The highway was closed for around five hours as police investigated.
Garrett Andrews has covered criminal justice for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he has 14 years experience as a newspaper reporter and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver.
