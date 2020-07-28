A 20-year-old Bend man has been charged with two counts of harassment for reportedly driving his pickup truck by a Black Lives Matter rally and purposely accelerating to create a thick plume of diesel smoke.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel charged Dylan Freville after he was identified in photos and videos from the May 30 rally in Bend. In addition, Freville allegedly bragged about what he did in an Instagram post.
On at least two occasions at the rally, Freville reportedly accelerated his truck past the rally and the fumes from the exhaust pipe caused physical discomfort to the participants, according to Hummel.
Hundreds of people had converged peacefully at the corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue to protest the killing of George Floyd, joining a nationwide movement that sparked violence in some cities, including Portland and Eugene.
The act of creating diesel fumes to disrupt a protest is known as “rolling coal,” and is often done to people riding bicycles, driving electric vehicles or protesting at rallies, Hummel said.
“To the rolling coal practitioners in our community, I say: use your words, not your smoke,” Hummel said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “If you use your smoke, you’ll be held accountable.”
Freville is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Deschutes County Circuit Court next month.
$4m in mental health funds isn't going to cut it.
I'm sure Mr. Freville's parents are so proud. Oh wait, probably learned it from dear old Dad.
