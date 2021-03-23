A 30-year-old Bend man was arrested in connection with two separate sexual assault cases, and authorities believe there are more victims, according to Bend Police.
Brigham “Briggs” Scott Lazalde is suspected of two sexual assaults that were reported in January and February, police said.
In each case, Lazalde allegedly met the women on dating websites, provided controlled substances and then sexually assaulted the women, according to police. The women are Bend residents. One is 20 and the other is 29, according to police.
Lazalde was arrested Monday morning in the 20000 block of Merriewood Lane and booked in Deschutes County jail on charges related to the February report. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office is still considering charges for the January report.
Lazalde has been charged with five counts including first-degree sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
