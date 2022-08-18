A man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder in connection with a double homicide in a southwest Bend home on Tuesday.
Wesley Abel Brady, a 41-year-old Bend resident, is also facing charges of sodomy, sexual abuse, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and strangulation, Bend Police said.
Police said Brady was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing Angela Alexus Pastorino and Alfredo P. Hernandez, both 18-year-old Bend residents.
Police reported Pastorino, Hernandez and Brady were working in a house on the 20000 block of Mount Faith Place on Tuesday. That evening, the three were drinking in the home when Hernandez and Brady got into a “physical altercation,” police said.
“We believe that Mr. Brady then killed both Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez,” Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said at the crime scene Thursday.
Police reported Brady moved the bodies into the home’s garage before traveling to a property he owned in Christmas Valley.
Police responded Wednesday night to a call from the homeowner, who had discovered a dead body in the garage. Police found the bodies of Pastorino and Hernandez in the garage, Miller said. Brady later returned to the neighborhood, where he was arrested. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Police on Thursday received warrants to search Brady’s property in Christmas Valley, the home on Mountain Faith Place and two vehicles.
Miller said police are still investigating cause of death.
“I don’t know what the motivation is,” Miller said. “Obviously, there’s still a long investigation to go here.”
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
