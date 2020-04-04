A 26-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday in connection to a near-fatal heroin overdose.
Bend Police identified Stephen Owen Davies as a suspect related to a heroin overdose of a 27-year-old Bend man Thursday at the Greenwood Cemetery, according to press release from Cpl. Josh Spano.
Officers arrived at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find the man had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers began CPR and administered Narcan, a treatment for overdoses. The man was revived and transported to Bend Fire & Rescue for further treatment, Spano said.
After further investigation, police arrested Davies on charges of unlawful delivery of heroin, Spano said.
Police had found Davies driving away from a residence on the 19000 block of Harvard Place in Bend at about 2 p.m. Friday. Officers stopped Davies, seized evidence from the vehicle and arrested him.
He was then booked into Deschutes County jail.
