A 37-year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to steal a commercial dump truck from a construction site on Southeast Parrell Road, according to Bend Police.
Officers responded to the reported theft at about 7 a.m. The owner of the dump truck told officers he saw the man, later identified as Daniel Julio Mendez, inside the truck and driving it off the property.
The owner followed Mendez until responding officers spotted the dump truck near Southeast Brosterhous Road and Southeast Kobe Street, according to police.
Officers attempted to stop Mendez at Southeast Dylan Loop, but he refused to stop and continued through a residential area to elude the officers, police said.
Officers eventually stopped Mendez on a dead-end road, but Mendez refused to get out of the dump truck. He began covering the windows with objects he found inside the truck, according to police.
Officers attempted to negotiate with Mendez for nearly an hour, and then used a device to break the truck’s window on the passenger side. Officers then used a chemical gas inside the vehicle. Mendez opened the passenger side door, but continued to refuse orders to leave the truck. A police dog was then shown to Mendez and he agreed to step out of the truck.
Mendez was arrested for investigation of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass, attempt to elude, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.
The dump truck was returned to the owner.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.