A 22-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to carjack a UPS truck, according to Bend Police.
Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. to the attempted carjacking at Glenwood Business Park and searched for the suspect, later identified as Kyle Lamont Cofer Jr.
The UPS driver, Matthew Mckinley, 30, of Bend, told officers that Cofer attempted to carjack his truck and was armed with a handgun, police said.
Mckinley said he thought Cofer was another UPS driver based on the clothes he was wearing, which were all brown, as well as a brown hat and aviator sunglasses. He also held a clipboard.
Officers eventually found Cofer in his a Toyota Camry at Aspen Ridge Retirement Community, where he works as a dishwasher.
Cofer was then arrested and booked on charges of first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.