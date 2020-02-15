A 37-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday after firing a gun in a Bend apartment near two children and fleeing to Redmond, Bend Police said.
Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:19 p.m. to a reported shooting in the Golden Pines Apartment complex at 1260 NE Purcell Blvd. in Bend, according to a police press release.
Officers discovered a dispute occurred inside an apartment and a handgun had been fired.
Four residents were in the apartment at the time, including two children, 8 and 12 years old.
Luis Almanza-Corona, an extended family member who had gone to the apartment, reportedly fired the gun in close proximity to the victims, according to Bend Police.
No one was injured in the shooting, and the handgun was left at the scene.
Almanza-Corona then allegedly fled in a Dodge 2500.
At 9:59 p.m., a Redmond Police officer saw Almanza-Corona in the Dodge truck traveling toward Redmond, police said.
With the assistance of the sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police, the Redmond officer stopped Almanza-Corona at SW Canal Boulevard and SW Xero Avenue.
Almanza-Corona initially refused to surrender, police said.
A negotiator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and successfully negotiated with Almanza-Corona to surrender.
Almanza-Corona was transported to the Bend Police Department for further investigation and was booked in the Deschutes County jail.
He is being charged with attempted assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and pointing a firearm at another person.
