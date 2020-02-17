A Bend man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly burglarizing one home and then attempting to burglarize the same home the next day.
Around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Bend police officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on SW Blakely Road. The window of the residence had been broken out that morning, but the suspect left the area before entering the house, said Bend police Sgt R.C. Bigelow in a press release.
That same day, around 3:30 p.m., Bend police officers again responded to a reported burglary — this time, at a residence on SW Millbrook Lane. The home owner reported coming home to find a person had broken in, damaged the home, and stole property reported to be worth more than $10,000.
Officers recovered evidence at the home that linked this alleged burglary with the attempted burglary reported on SW Blakely Road.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to another attempted burglary at the same residence on SW Millbrook Lane that had been previously burglarized. The home owner reported that a man was attempting to open his front door, but fled from the area as the homeowner called 911.
Officers later found the man matching the homeowner's description of the suspect fleeing south on SW Powers Road near SW Blakely Road. The man, identified as 30-year-old Brenton Schaumann, was taken into custody without incident.
Evidence recovered from Schaumann was linked back to the Burglary on SW Millbrook Lane, Bigelow said in the release.
Schaumann later resisted officers while getting taken to the Deschutes County Jail, according to police.
Schaumann is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree attempted burglary, first and second-degree criminal mischief, aggravated theft and resisting arrest.
