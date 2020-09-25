A 45-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating an illegal marijuana operation at a residence on the 25000 block of Cultus Lane near Alfalfa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officers searched Joshua Mays’ residence Thursday morning and seized 439 marijuana plants, 505 pounds of processed marijuana, a butane hash oil lab, 19 pounds of hash oil extract, two handguns and more than $11,000 in cash.
The investigation began earlier when Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office marijuana enforcement detectives received anonymous complaints about the validity of the marijuana growing operation.
Mays was arrested Thursday at the residence and booked into Deschutes County jail. He is being charged with unlawful manufacturing, possession and delivery of marijuana, unlawful manufacturing of hash oil extract, unlawful possession of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.
