A 24-year-old Bend man was arrested for alleged armed-robbery at a home in La Pine.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 3:55 p.m. Friday to the home on the 15000 block of Burgess Road in La Pine, where a resident reported a masked man had entered with a handgun and threatened the people inside before stealing clothing and fleeing the scene.
While in the home, Cesar Brandon Guthrie, 24, of Bend, forced everyone to the ground , according to the sheriff’s office. Guthrie was then confronted by a male acquaintance . The man tried to grab his own firearm for defense.
Guthrie then ran from the home , before entering the back seat of a waiting getaway vehicle being driven by another person, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two residents received treatment for minor injuries due to the altercation with Guthrie.
Deputies found the getaway vehicle on the 1500 block of Northeast 9th Street in Bend. Deputies followed Guthrie and found he was staying at a residence on the 400 block of Southeast Woodland Avenue in Bend.
Guthrie was eventually arrested at 9 p.m. Friday, when he left the home. He was booked in Deschutes County jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing and fourth-degree assault.
