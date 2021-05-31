Crook County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly stole a bicycle and pickup truck, drove people off the road and stole cash from a tip jar at the Powell Butte County Store on Saturday.
Jacob Austin Schunke, 42, of Bend, faces charges of theft, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and reckless driving, according to a Crook County Sheriff's Office statement.
The sheriff's office said the crime spree began with the theft of a bicycle and then a Ford pickup in the early morning hours Saturday in Bend, then continued in Redmond and ended in Crook County. The sheriff's office said that while on state Highway 126 in Crook County, a driver was reported to be running people off the road before stopping at the Powell Butte Country Store.
Anna Clark, a shift manager at the Powell Butte store, was in the back room when a man entered the store and tried to pay for items. She said he had tried to get gas as well, but the hose wouldn't reach around to his gas tank. He then grabbed the money from the tip jar and left the store.
"All I heard is that he stole our tip money," Clark said on Monday. "I ran outside and told him we wanted our tip money back. We work hard for that."
The man drove off toward Prineville with the gas cap removed from his vehicle, Clark said.
After leaving the store, the man drove through a fence to get around a locked gate, the sheriff's report said. At a ranch in Powell Butte, the man allegedly burglarized the ranch and rammed a building to gain access to the contents of the building, the sheriff's department said.
After two high speed chases with Prineville Police and the Crook County Sheriff's Office on Highway 126, near the roundabout on Tom McCall Road and later on SW Williams Road, deputies arrested Schunke about 12:32 p.m. after he crashed the truck at the dead end of Wampler Lane, officials said.
"It could have been a lot worse," said Clark, who has worked at the store for two years. "We had customers in the store. He could have had a gun or something."
