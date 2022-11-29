A man who reportedly pistol-whipped and stole from one person and sprayed bear spray in the face of another near Hunnell Road on Sunday was arrested the following day.
Kenneth James Sommerset, 35, of Bend, faces charges of robbery, theft and assault according to the Bend Police Department.
Police responded to a report around 8 a.m. Sunday of a man with a bloody face stumbling along U.S. Highway 97, heading south, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.
The man told police that he had been pistol whipped with what was believed to be a CO2 gun, which are most commonly used as BB guns. The victim, who was hospitalized for his injuries, said a man pointed a gun at him and took his wallet and cigarettes.
Police also suspect Sommerset of spraying bear spray in a person’s face during an argument on Sunday evening.
Sommerset refused to leave his trailer when police arrived Monday, the press release said. After waiting outside the trailer for more than three hours, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and a police dog named Kim forced their way into the trailer.
Authorities arrested Sommerset at around 8:35 p.m. Monday, took him to St. Charles Bend and then booked him in the county jail, according to the press release and a jail roster.
