stock_bend police

A Bend Police cruiser.

 Bulletin file

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun into the floor during a domestic dispute in a home on Cobble Creek Avenue in Bend.

Micah Alan Reid, 41, of Bend, faces charges of menacing, harassment, reckless endangerment and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department. He is accused of unlawfully firing a 9 mm handgun in the presence of another person.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.