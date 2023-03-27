A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun into the floor during a domestic dispute in a home on Cobble Creek Avenue in Bend.
Micah Alan Reid, 41, of Bend, faces charges of menacing, harassment, reckless endangerment and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department. He is accused of unlawfully firing a 9 mm handgun in the presence of another person.
Bend Police responded to the area at around 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of shots fired. Witnesses at the scene told police they had heard screaming and at least one gunshot, the press release said.
Police say Reid ran north on Shadow Brook Place toward Jackson Avenue. At the time, officers believed he was still armed.
Police used armored vehicles and drones to search for him, the press release said. Meanwhile, Deschutes County 911 Services District sent out text message alerts to nearly 10,000 people living within one mile of Empire Avenue and 27th Street, telling people to stay inside and lock their doors, police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.
Police negotiators eventually reached Reid by phone, but he reportedly refused to share his location. Negotiators convinced him to turn himself in about two hours later. Police arrested him near Northeast Purcell Boulevard and Lynda Lane, the press release said.
Police found the gun at the home where the dispute reportedly occurred, the press release said.
Police booked Reid in the Deschutes County jail. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Police Department provided assistance to Bend police.
