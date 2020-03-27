A 28-year-old Bend man was arrested after a dispute with his father-in-law, who shot at him with a handgun, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday.
Kyle J. Ralston was at his father-in-law's home in the 17000 block of Indio Road in the Sunriver area about 7:36 p.m. Thursday when an argument began, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, a sheriff's office spokesman. The argument, between Ralston and family members at the home, became more physical and Ralston's father-in-law intervened, Vander Kamp said.
At one point, Ralston's father-in-law, who was not identified by name, grabbed a handgun and fired a shot at Ralston in self defense but missed, Vander Kamp said. When he tried to fire a second round at Ralston, the gun malfunctioned, Vander Kamp said.
Ralston left the home but later met with deputies and was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment and coercion. He was taken to the Deschutes County jail.
