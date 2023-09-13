Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
A Bend man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of shoplifting 57 bottles of wine and alcohol from Bend-area liquor stores, according to a Bend Police press release, and police are urging stores to review security video for evidence of thefts.
Officers responded to a call of shoplifting at the Wagner Mall Liquor Beer and Wine store on NE Third Street Sept. 4. The owner said after discovering a $500 bottle of tequila missing, she reviewed security footage and saw a man hide three tequila bottles in his pants before purchasing a bottle of vodka. The stolen alcohol was worth at least $680.
Bend Police officers identified the suspect as 56-year-old Benjamin Brambila. He told police he gives alcohol to friends in exchange for services such as car maintenance or help with other tasks, said Sheila Miller, Bend Police communications manager. Brambila consented to his home being searched.
Officers found 57 bottles of alcohol and liquor at Brambila's home, though the three bottles of tequila he allegedly stole from the liquor store were not recovered. Brambila told officers he had already given away those bottles, said Miller.
In total, the bottles taken as evidence retailed for at least $1,850.
Brambila was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor. Other charges may be added.
Liquor stores are encouraged to check their security footage for thefts. If thefts are discovered, contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.
