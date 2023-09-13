Bend theft alcohol

A Bend man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of shoplifting 57 bottles of wine and alcohol from Bend-area liquor stores, according to a Bend Police press release, and police are urging stores to review security video for evidence of thefts.

Officers responded to a call of shoplifting at the Wagner Mall Liquor Beer and Wine store on NE Third Street Sept. 4. The owner said after discovering a $500 bottle of tequila missing, she reviewed security footage and saw a man hide three tequila bottles in his pants before purchasing a bottle of vodka. The stolen alcohol was worth at least $680.

