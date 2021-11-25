A Bend man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly eluding police when officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop.
Around 5 p.m., a Bend police officer tried to pull over a 1992 black and blue spray-painted Honda Accord for careless driving around NE Greenwood Avenue and NE Fourth Street.
The vehicle allegedly did not stop and officers did not follow the vehicle, according to police.
About 15 minutes later, another Bend police officer found the Honda Accord near NE Fifth Street and NE Burnside Avenue with no one inside.
A Bend police dog, Kim, tracked the suspect, William Earl Swanson, and found him hiding in a bush near NE Sixth Street and NE Clay Avenue, according to police.
Officers found evidence associating Swanson with the Honda Accord, according to police, as well as other evidence tying him to other crimes.
Swanson, 42, was arrested on the suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and endangerment, and one count of a felon possessing a restricted weapon, which were brass knuckles.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.