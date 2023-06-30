A Bend man suspected of firing a handgun during a stabbing incident outside a Bend bar with more than 30 people around Thursday morning was arrested in Redmond that evening.
George Ray Allen West, 22, was accused by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office Friday of reckless endangering, menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to records filed in the Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said West is not being accused of the stabbing, but police believe the two are connected.
“Our investigation into the stabbing is still open,” Miller said Friday.
Court records say West allegedly threatened 23-year-old Dominic Lee Munro.
“The investigation showed that Mr. Munro had been stabbed in the leg,” Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told The Bulletin Friday.
Police searched West’s home on Northeast Sierra Drive in Bend around 9 p.m. Thursday, Miller said. They later found him on Southwest Odem Medo Lane in Redmond. Police conducted a traffic stop with guns drawn, Miller said.
Police arrested West and booked him in the Deschutes County jail, Miller said.
His arrest stems from an “altercation” in the parking lot of Cascade West Grub & Alehouse on Southwest Century Drive in Bend at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police have yet to say what prompted the incident, but suspect West fired “five or six shots,” which occurred with more than 30 people in the bar, before multiple vehicles left the scene.
Police don’t believe the shots were aimed at anyone, Miller said. She didn’t elaborate on why West might have fired a gun. Court records say he allegedly fired a handgun.
Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived and found Munro on the roof of the bar. Miller said she didn’t know how he ended up on the roof or why. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.
“This remains an open investigation,” Miller wrote in a news release Friday. “Anyone who was in the parking lot of Cascade West between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on June 29 and witnessed this altercation is asked to contact Det. Eli Allen at 541-322-2967.”
West has a recent history in the courts that includes a 2020 guilty plea for menacing and fourth-degree assault, according to court records. A grand jury in that case accused him of hitting a woman’s car with a metal pipe, forcing another woman’s vehicle off the road with his own car, injuring a man in front of a child and strangling him, an indictment says.
During that case, prosecutors said he repeatedly violated a number of conditions of his probation, by using marijuana, failing to be truthful with a probation officer and failing to complete a treatment and batterer’s intervention programs, court records show. Circuit Court Judge Alycia Sykora sentenced him to 100 days in jail and a year-and-a-half in probation, with credit for time served, records show.
More recently, he was accused by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office of misdemeanor harassment and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a metal bar at a man’s vehicle on March 28, according to court records.
He was conditionally released on April 25 under an agreement that he would obey all laws, notify the court if he moves, stay in Oregon, not contact the victim and be back in court on June 2, records show. His plea hearing in this case is scheduled July 17.
After the incident at the Bend bar, Gunnels, the district attorney, said: “It would be our judgement that he violated the term to obey all laws.”
His arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
This isn't the first recent criminal incident involving a firearm at a Bend bar. Earlier this year, a trial in the Deschutes County Circuit Court ended with a jury convicting Ian Cranston of manslaughter for shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. during a fight outside the Capitol Bar in September 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
