A Bend man suspected of firing a handgun during a stabbing incident outside a Bend bar with more than 30 people around Thursday morning was arrested in Redmond that evening.

George Ray Allen West, 22, was accused by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office Friday of reckless endangering, menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to records filed in the Deschutes County Circuit Court.

