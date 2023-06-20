stock_bend police

A Bend man is accused of breaking in and stealing from at least 14 businesses in Redmond and Bend since May 31, including five salons. 

Police arrested Michael Shawn Dillon, 48, in the area of China Hat and Knott roads in Bend just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. He faces a slew of criminal charges, including 11 counts of burglary and seven counts of theft, according to a press release from Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

