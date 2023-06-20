A Bend man is accused of breaking in and stealing from at least 14 businesses in Redmond and Bend since May 31, including five salons.
Police arrested Michael Shawn Dillon, 48, in the area of China Hat and Knott roads in Bend just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. He faces a slew of criminal charges, including 11 counts of burglary and seven counts of theft, according to a press release from Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
Bend Police investigated 11 burglaries from May 31 through June 15. In each instance, police said a person used tools to break a deadbolt and enter a business and steal property, including Apple AirPods and other electronics, gift cards and other easily grabbed items, Miller said.
In Bend, Dillon is accused of stealing from a sewing shop, a vintage clothing store, two nail salons, a tanning salon, a coffee stand, a State Farm Insurance office and food stores, Miller said. In Redmond, he is also accused of stealing from two beauty salons and a restaurant.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined the burglaries appeared to be related. The footage showed a person with the same build and gait. The burglar wore the same outfit and mask while stealing from multiple places in the same evening, Miller said. In some videos, police noticed the same car.
Dillon was arrested in his 2001 green Subaru Legacy during a traffic stop. He is also facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police searched his car and then his home at St. Vincent’s Village on SE Cleveland Avenue in Bend and found items stolen during the burglaries. Miller declined to specify what police found in his home.
Miller said Dillon could face additional charges.
