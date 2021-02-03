A 19-year-old Bend man was arrested Tuesday after eluding police, crashing into two patrol cars and causing a power outage.
Bend Police responded at about 10:38 p.m. to a report of a 1990 silver Toyota pickup truck revving its engine and doing cookies in a parking lot at Central Oregon Community College. Officers found the truck, driven by Jonathan Chance Erickson, at NE Third Street and NE Kearney Avenue. Erickson refused to stop and drove on the sidewalk to elude officers, according to police.
Erickson then speeded toward NW Wall Street and the southbound Bend Parkway ramp. He drove the wrong way on the parkway, heading north in the southbound lanes, then nearly struck two vehicles head-on, according to police.
Erickson left the parkway and reached NE Division Street and NE Harriman Street, where he crashed into a tree. He then reversed and crashed into a power box, causing a power outage in the area, police said.
Erickson continued toward the Newport Avenue Bridge, where he lost control of his truck. Officers attempted to block Erickson on the bridge, but he drove in reverse and rammed two Bend Police cars, causing damage.
Erickson kept driving recklessly toward NW Regency Street, where he left his truck and ran into his apartment. As officers prepared a search warrant, Erickson came out of the apartment and was arrested.
He was booked into Deschutes County jail on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run, attempted assault, eluding police and criminal mischief.
