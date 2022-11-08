A bond measure that would fund upgrades at each of the Bend-La Pine School District's 33 schools appears to be passing, according to initial results from Tuesday’s general election.
The $249.7 million bond had about 58% support after the first round of results were released just after 8 p.m.
Superintendent Steve Cook was optimistic about the early returns, but told The Bulletin he'd be waiting for additional ballot returns before feeling too confident about the bond's passage.
“Hopeful, cautiously hopeful for sure," Cook said. “Early indications give me a sense of optimism and we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that they continue to come in that way.”
The bond measure was proposed chiefly to fund security upgrades across the district and the modernization of the 1955 Bend High School building.
“The thing that comes front of mind is that we’ve just been dedicated and committed to the security of our schools for so many years and to continue to invest in that is a big win for us," Cook said Tuesday night.
Security upgrades likely funded by the bond include door locks in each classroom in the district that can be locked from the inside of the room without a key, a change district officials said was related to decades of increasing concern about school safety.
About $148 million from the bond is slated to go to construction of new buildings and classrooms at Bend High. Another $24.5 million is budgeted for required site improvements, and demolition and pre-construction work account for an additional $5 million.
If early returns hold, the bond will fund 89 projects across the district, selected by the district’s bond committee, which meets every five years. District officials projected the bond won’t increase current tax rates.
If the bond measure continues to pass, it would be a continuation of elections past: Voters have supported every proposed Bend-La Pine levy since 1998.
“I think it’s a testament to the hard work of the community, that recognizes the importance of the schools in this community, and that long before we’ve gotten here, they understood the responsibility that we have to be good stewards,” Cook said of the trend.
Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.
