Bend-La Pine Schools publicly released final versions Wednesday of its new attendance area maps which will likely determine where Bend’s middle and high school students will enroll starting in September 2021.
There are two reasons for these changes: to account for the new high school being built in southeast Bend, which will open in the fall of 2021, and to balance student populations among the middle and high schools.
Before they can take effect, the new attendance areas need to be approved by Superintendent Shay Mikalson, who will make his decision by March 10.
The most prominent changes are coming to southwest Bend, where the neighborhood would be divided among three high school attendance areas, despite some concerns from parents in the region.
Currently, all students in southwest Bend attend Summit High School. In September 2021, only students who live in the section northwest of the Deschutes River, including students who live along Century Drive and the Tetherow and Broken Top neighborhoods, would remain at Summit High.
Neighborhoods feeding into Brookswood Boulevard would be split in half between Bend High School and the new high school, which will be built on the corner of Knott Road and SE 15th Street. The dividing line on the final proposal is just south of the roundabout connecting Murphy Road and Brookswood, running alongside those two roads as they travel east to west.
Most of the area would remain at Cascade Middle School in the final proposal, except for a portion of Deschutes River Woods, which would be moved to High Desert Middle School.
A majority of students who will attend the new high school would be taken from Bend High’s attendance area in southeast Bend. For the most part, the dividing line between Bend High and the new school is SE Reed Market Road, along with Stevens and Ward roads east of city limits. Students south of that line would attend the new high school, and students north of Reed Market would stay at Bend High.
The one exception is the region just west of the railroad crossing at Reed Market, near Silver Rail Elementary — those families would also stay at Bend High, unlike the rest of the Old Farm District neighborhood.
The entire Orchard District neighborhood, along with homes just east of Pilot Butte State Park, near the Forum shopping center, would also be moved to Bend High. Currently, half of the area — those living north of Olney and Penn avenues — attend Mountain View High School.
Despite two of the three initial proposed maps moving Old Bend and downtown families to Bend High, in the final proposed map, those families would remain at Summit.
Middle school attendance area changes would be smaller than the high schools’ boundaries. Here are the most prominent proposed changes:
• Old Bend and downtown would move from Cascade Middle School to Pacific Crest Middle School.
• Most of the neighborhood across NE 27th Street from Mountain View High School would move from Pilot Butte Middle School to Sky View Middle School.
• The neighborhoods surrounding Silver Rail Elementary School and Vince Genna Stadium would move from High Desert Middle School to Pilot Butte Middle School.
• The entirety of Deschutes River Woods would attend High Desert Middle School. Currently, a couple neighborhoods are zoned for Cascade Middle School.
According to a school district report, the proposed changes would affect 203 middle schoolers and 741 high schoolers. This doesn’t include students who will enter their junior and senior years of high school in September 2021 and live in the boundaries for the new high school, as that school will only host ninth and 10th graders in its first year.
Leanne Kozub, who has a daughter in sixth grade at Cascade Middle School, lives in the part of southeast Bend that will be zoned for the new high school. She had mixed feelings on the final map — on one hand, she preferred that her daughter attend the new school instead of Summit. On the other, she wasn’t in favor of splitting up her neighborhood between multiple high schools.
“It still gives (my daughter) a lot of stress,” she said. “She’s not sure what decision she’ll make when she gets to that point, whether to transfer to Bend High to stay with her friends, or go to the new high school.”
Kozub was also worried that too many parents would try to file attendance area request forms, which allow students to attend a school outside their neighborhood.
“I’ve been told, ‘Oh, it’s really easy to get a transfer,’ but it’s not going to be if everybody wants to move,” she said.
Southwest Bend resident Melissa Adams was concerned about her daughter, an eighth grader at Cascade Middle School, having a whiplash in her first two years of high school. Next year, before the new attendance areas take effect, she’d attend Summit High for ninth grade, but in the next school year, she’d be moved to her new attendance area of Bend High.
Because of this, Adams said she’s already filed a request to have her daughter attend Bend High next year.
“Schools are like families, they’re like communities,” Adams said. “Having to switch to a new one is disruptive.”
Lora Nordquist, the Bend-La Pine Schools assistant superintendent who's helped lead the attendance area process, said the committee that created the proposed maps heard the concerns of southwest Bend parents. But the committee couldn't come up with a way to not divide that neighborhood. Everything the committee tried resulted even more students switching schools in other areas , she said.
"The only way we could’ve changed (southwest Bend) would be to move hundreds of other kids," Nordquist said.
Families can provide one final round of feedback on the final proposed attendance area maps through a survey at the school district website. The survey will be open until Feb. 19. The proposed maps are also available to view at the district website.
