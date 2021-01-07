Ten months after the COVID-19 pandemic closed school doors, students in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver will begin returning to in-person learning on Jan. 25. But students will return in waves, not all at once.
Early Thursday morning, Bend-La Pine Schools — Oregon's largest school district east of the Cascades — unveiled its plan to transition its nearly 17,500 students back into classrooms, with K-5 coming back first.
This announcement comes about two weeks after Gov. Kate Brown ceded control of school reopenings to local school districts in late December. Previously, the state set strict reopening standards for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transition to in-person learning will start slowly, over a four-week period.
Next week, students in grades K-3 will return to their schools for a one-day orientation, going over safety and protocols. These students will start Monday-Friday, full-time in-person learning on Jan. 25.
During the week of Jan. 25, fourth and fifth graders will also have a one-day orientation. They'll start in-person school on Feb. 1st, but in a hybrid model — half of students will be in school Mondays and Thursdays, the other half will be in school Tuesdays and Fridays. When not inside classrooms, students will continue distance learning.
For all elementary students, the only live Webex instruction for the two weeks prior to returning to classrooms will be daily morning meetings. All other online instruction will be done over the Seesaw or Google Classroom online learning portals.
Ninth graders will have two possible weeks to visit their high school for an orientation session: the week of Jan. 25 and the week of Feb. 1. Middle school students will also have their one-day orientation some time during the week of Feb. 1.
All middle and high school students will start hybrid in-person learning on Feb. 8, two weeks after K-3 students return. Before then, online instruction will not include live Webex sessions.
Crook County, Culver and Sisters school districts are also all planning a full or hybrid return in-person school in late January. The only Central Oregon school districts who have not released a reopening plan yet are Jefferson County and Redmond.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
