Bend-La Pine Schools will need three new elementary schools, one new middle school and one new high school within the next two decades to accommodate the district’s growing population. But a recent drop in enrollment means that, for now, the district will not need any new schools in the next five- to- seven years.
That assessment comes from a new report from the district’s Sites and Facilities Committee, which wrapped up its first phase this year and presented it to the school board Tuesday.
The committee, made up of 18 district staff and community members, assesses the district’s short- and- long-term planning efforts for district facilities every five years and presents those findings to the board.
The report said the district will have “adequate capacity within the next 10 years,” meaning the district will not need new schools within the next five to seven years. Mike Tiller, the district’s executive director of facilities, said that is the result of a “significant reduction” in student enrollment recently after years of steady growth.
“It did surprise us,” said Tiller, who oversees the district’s facilities, long-term planning efforts, land acquisition and facilities development underway after the district passes bonds.
The decline follows a trend unfolding throughout the Pacific Northwest amid the pandemic and likely driven by declining birth rates, parents deciding to homeschool their children or move, and some parents holding their young children back from starting public schools until the pandemic recedes.
Oregon schools have reported an enrollment drop of almost 30,000 students since 2019-2020, a trend that could precipitate staffing changes and budget cuts in schools, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
But in the long-term, the new facilities report said Bend-La Pine Schools will need to grow to accommodate its student body.
The three new elementary schools would each need to hold 600 students when the district exceeds the capacity of its current facilities between 2031-2040, according to the report. The middle school will need to hold 800 students when it reaches capacity by the 2036-2037 school year, and the high school will need 1,500 students by the 2040-2041 school year.
The report said schools in the southern portion of the district around La Pine will continue to have enough space for students and will not need new facilities. Those schools are La Pine Elementary, Rosland Elementary, Three Rivers Elementary, La Pine Middle School, and La Pine High School.
For schools in the Bend area, however, “enrollment is forecast to exceed available capacity and additional schools will be needed,” the report said.
The committee receives guidance on future capacity needs from the Portland State University Population Research Center, which reviews things like birth rates, permits and development in the district.
According to Tiller, the committee can reconvene in the coming years and conduct a new report with recommendations if enrollment spikes.
Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steve Cook describes the committee’s sites and facilities process as “exceptional.”
“What makes this work stand out is how our operations team has engaged our community not only (to) help plan the timing of new schools but also in the key area of preserving and maintaining our assets,” Cook said. “It’s heartening to see this process shared across our community.”
The next phase of the committee’s work will be to prioritize more immediate needs in district facilities and present a list of projects to the board in the early summer that could be completed within the next five years. Those projects include roofs, fire alarms, door hardware and other safety matters.
