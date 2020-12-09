The two yet-to-be-named finalists for Bend-La Pine Schools' superintendent position will have a virtual meet-and-greet with the community on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The finalists will each share a short presentation, then answer questions from the community, according to a Bend-La Pine press release. The first finalist will speak at 5 p.m., with the second starting at 6:15 p.m.
Those interested in submitting questions can do so online at bls.fyi/supsearch. The presentations can be viewed live on the school district's Facebook and Vimeo pages, the release stated.
The two finalists — one of whom will replace interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist — are expected to be revealed next week.
