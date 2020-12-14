The race for Bend-La Pine Schools' superintendent seat has narrowed to two outside candidates, each with over a decade of administrative experience in other states.
Kristina Bellamy, the director of K-12 teaching and learning at Anchorage School District in Alaska, and Steven Cook, the superintendent of Coeur D'Alene Public Schools in Idaho, were announced by Bend-La Pine Schools as the two final superintendent candidates on Monday .
Whichever candidate is chosen by the Bend-La Pine school board early next year will take over Central Oregon's largest school district, with nearly 17,500 students, starting July 1. Bend-La Pine's current superintendent, Lora Nordquist, is serving a one-year interim term this year after Shay Mikalson's four-year tenure ended in June.
Bellamy has been the director of K-12 teaching and learning — a curriculum-focused administrative position — at Anchorage School District since July 2018, serving more than 41,700 students in Alaska's largest city.
Before this, Bellamy was the director of K-12 curriculum and instruction for at the Renton School District in the Seattle suburbs, from 2016-2018, and served as the CEO and founder of a public charter school in Tacoma, Washington from 2013-2016, her resume states.
Bellamy was also a principal and assistant principal in schools in Seattle and Anchorage from 2008-2013, and taught from 2002-2008 in Anchorage and Lynwood, California.
Cook has been the superintendent of Coeur D'Alene Public Schools for two years, leading a district of about 10,700 students in Northern Idaho's largest city.
Before Coeur D'Alene, Cook held various administrative positions in the Douglas County School District — located between Denver and Colorado Springs in Colorado — from 2013 to 2018. He was the district's deputy superintendent during his last two years in Douglas County, his resume states.
Cook was also an adjunct graduate school professor for the since-closed Argosy University in the Denver area from 2014-16.
He also spent 20 years working in the Bonner Springs School District, in the suburbs of Kansas City, Kansas — 10 years as a teacher, 10 as an assistant principal.
Both Bellamy and Cook have doctorate degrees in educational leadership, Bellamy's from the University of Washington and Cook's from the University of Kansas.
Those interested in hearing more about the candidates can join in a virtual meet and greet Wednesday evening, starting at 5 p.m.
