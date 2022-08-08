One in five Bend-La Pine Schools students reported feeling hopeless every day for two or more weeks over the course of a year during the pandemic, according to data from a 2020 Oregon Student Health Survey.
In addition, roughly 19% of eleventh graders, 12% of eighth graders and nearly 10% of sixth graders reported engaging in self-harm in that same time period.
Those are among the findings that school district and Deschutes County Health Services officials plan to present to board members in a meeting Tuesday as part of a review of student health issues. The review intends to inform supplemental health curriculum that board members will decide whether to approve in September.
As students across the state and nation report higher rates of anxiety, depression and other health ailments, the district is assessing what its health curriculum does and does not cover and is looking to fill gaps in its textbooks to ensure that it complies with state rules.
“Children were isolated,” board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholaki said Monday. “In some ways isolation was harming, and in other ways it meant that they were with a caring adult. We’re really still learning about what the overall impact was of the pandemic."
The findings highlight what some call an ongoing teenage mental health crisis in Oregon. A study released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation on Monday found that Oregon children experienced a 40% increase in anxiety or depression from 2016 to 2020. That tops the nationwide increase of 26% during that same period, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
But the review in Deschutes County suggests that some teachers are ill-equipped to tackle these difficult topics, which school districts are required to address under state law. Some Bend-La Pine middle and high school teachers reported that inadequate teaching materials, a lack of training and a lack of support from community members are barriers to their teaching, according to an executive summary of the review.
The topics that are required by state law include “substance use prevention, healthy relationships and violence/bullying prevention, child sexual abuse prevention, human sexuality and sexually-transmitted infection prevention,” according to the district’s agenda for the Tuesday meeting.
The agencies reported these findings after a four-day workshop with health teachers, counselors, district health representatives and other administrators. The group reviewed best practices for K-12 health lessons, student health data, state rules around health education and curricula to address student health, according to the district’s agenda.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
