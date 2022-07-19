Bend-La Pine Schools will ask voters in the fall to approve a $250 million bond to improve the district’s schools, fields, safety and security, with the vast majority of funds going toward Bend High School.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to place the school bond on the ballot for the November election. If approved, the bond would fund improvements to buildings, athletic fields, a theater and more at Bend High School, along with other projects around the district.
“We believe through the authorization of these funds that we could do this with essentially no impact to taxes for our patrons,” Superintendent Steve Cook said in the meeting.
The bond would fund 87 projects that a district committee this year deemed a priority that need to be addressed in the next five years.
More than $178.2 million would go toward Bend High School, including its tech building, theater and the brand new Robert D. Maxwell Center, according to the committee’s plan. The bond would also finance other projects around the district, including new door-lock systems, roofs, fire alarms and the addition of multipurpose instruction spaces.
