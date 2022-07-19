stock_Bend High School
This file photo shows an entrance at Bend High School in 2016.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Bend-La Pine Schools will ask voters in the fall to approve a $250 million bond to improve the district’s schools, fields, safety and security, with the vast majority of funds going toward Bend High School.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to place the school bond on the ballot for the November election. If approved, the bond would fund improvements to buildings, athletic fields, a theater and more at Bend High School, along with other projects around the district.

