As concern over school safety and security mount in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Bend-La Pine School Board members called on the district to review school safety and security and provide clarity for concerned community members this summer.
Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia spoke about the need for such a review at a meeting Tuesday, noting a disconnect between what the district’s safety protocols are and what the public knows.
She requested that Superintendent Steve Cook lead the effort to provide a safety protocols update to both board members and the public by the August board meeting. She also asked Cook to provide “what his metrics are … for ensuring consistent implementation across (the) district,” including clarifying emergency drill schedules.
“When things happen, people want to know and want to understand what we do in order to keep our children safe,” Barnes Dholakia said.
Cook said the district would be glad to report about school safety in August.
Cook acknowledged in the meeting that heightened awareness around school safety in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is important. “The elevated awareness and the elevated concern has brought this to the top of everyone’s mind,” he said.
Cook said the district plans to continue to ensure that safety training and resources are made available. He described the physical safety of the district’s schools as “top notch."
“The amount of security measures that we have in place to ensure that when kids are in school … they are physically safe from harm is very high,” he said.
The meeting occurred just two weeks after a convicted child sex offender was allowed into High Desert Middle School in Bend to use a bathroom without receiving a mandatory check-in, prompting police to arrest him and sparking an ongoing investigation by district officials. District officials have provided no updates about this incident, and questions remain around who let the man in and how long he was in the school.
Barnes Dholakia said Tuesday that the board’s request for further safety clarity is “not in relation to any specific events in our community recently.”
Board member Carrie McPherson Douglass said she has also heard concerns from families recently about school safety. She requested in the meeting that upcoming recommendations by a sites and facilities committee “include any of the latest thinking coming out of Uvalde.” She called for more safety training for teachers and staff, particularly substitute teachers. She asked for training materials to be made available for parents and guardians who want them and for the district to encourage families to store their firearms safely.
Voters in 2017 passed a bond that funded school security improvements, including secure vestibules that are now at the front of district schools. Mike Tiller, the district’s executive director of facilities, voiced confidence in the district’s facilities due to the improvements made by the bond, which funded replacements of door hardware in district schools.
“I feel very solid about that work,” he said.
Barnes Dholakia said in the meeting that the board might propose further school safety improvements in upcoming bond measures, and said the board will discuss this in July.
