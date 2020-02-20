The Bend-La Pine School Board is hosting a special meeting Tuesday afternoon at La Pine High School to discuss how the district plans to spend its expected $18 million from the Student Success Act business tax.
Superintendent Shay Mikalson will give the same presentation about the plan as he did at the Feb. 11 regular school board meeting, according to Andrea Wilson, executive assistant to Mikalson and the school board.
This second meeting will allow residents of south Deschutes County areas like La Pine and Sunriver, some of whom couldn't make the drive up to Bend, to hear about the 125 new staffers and additional investments Bend-La Pine wants, Wilson said.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at the La Pine High School Library.
