Bend-La Pine Schools will offer free meals for youth this summer at six outdoor locations, including parks, La Pine Elementary, and the Boys and Girls Club Downtown in Bend.
The program begins Tuesday, June 20, and continues through the fourth week of August.
Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting June 20, at Pilot Butte and Sun Meadow parks, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alpenglow and Larkspur parks and La Pine Elementary.
Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting June 27, at the Boys and Girls Club Downtown.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend and can buy a meal themselves for $5.
"There are a lot of families who struggle and when school's in session, students have access to both a breakfast and a lunch, and a lot of them qualify for free meals during the school year or reduced price," said Scott Maben, the school district's communications director. "So to be able to continue to cover that gap of the summer and ensure that they're getting ample and nutritious meals, it's really a big deal and important for a lot of our families."
Maben emphasized that meals are open to any child in the area, not just Bend-La Pine students.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.