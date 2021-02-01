Classrooms are starting to reopen in Bend-La Pine Schools, but one distance learning-era staple will remain through the end of the school year: free meals.
Bend-La Pine will keep offering three free meals per day — both for students learning in-person inside their schools, and at pick-up sites for families still choosing to learn at home, according to a school district press release.
There are now only three meal pick-up locations: Bend, Mountain View and La Pine high schools, the release stated. Brown bag meals can be picked up at those schools from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The school district has served nearly 1.3 million free meals to students since it began offering them in mid-March, at the onset of the pandemic, according to the release.
