Bend-La Pine Schools is planning an event to recognize students who have enlisted to serve in the armed forces following graduation.
The district said in a press release that more than a dozen students from multiple schools will attend the event, which will occur at Mountain View High School from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9.
Representatives from different branches of the armed forces will attend the event, along with students in the Mountain View National ROTC program, who will serve cake and refreshments, the press release said.
“We are proud to celebrate alongside these students, who are making a tremendous commitment to serve our country through enlisting in the Armed Forces,” Superintendent Steven Cook said in the press release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.