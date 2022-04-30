stock_military
123RF

Bend-La Pine Schools is planning an event to recognize students who have enlisted to serve in the armed forces following graduation.

The district said in a press release that more than a dozen students from multiple schools will attend the event, which will occur at Mountain View High School from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9.

Representatives from different branches of the armed forces will attend the event, along with students in the Mountain View National ROTC program, who will serve cake and refreshments, the press release said.

“We are proud to celebrate alongside these students, who are making a tremendous commitment to serve our country through enlisting in the Armed Forces,” Superintendent Steven Cook said in the press release.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.